Houston Weather – 10-day forecast with heavy storms Thursday

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 meteorologist Star Harvey has your 10-day forecast.

It’s noticeably warmer as you step out in Houston today. Some cloud cover throughout our day. We’re already pushing through the lower 70s to get your morning started.

Most of us ranging from lower to mid 80s today as some sprinkles make their way through our area today. Tonight 73°. Some sprinkles tomorrow, Wednesday. That will also be the warmest day of the week for your 10-day forecast.

Expect 84° for today with clouds. Those clouds stick around back to back our warmest day of the week – Wednesday, when we will jump down to 82° on Thursday. Thursday is when we’re expecting heavier storm activity. Those storms taper off through the weekend as temperatures come down. Next week looks to be warm.