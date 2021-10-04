Houston Weather | 7-Day Forecast for October 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here is your 7-day forecast for Monday. Weather headlines this morning include a front bringing drier air to Houston. NO RAIN ALL WEEK! You can look forward to warm days and pleasant nights in Houston.
After a long stretch of unsettled weather, we now get to settle in for a long stretch of fair weather through southeast Texas. Nights to begin the week will be refreshingly cool as dry, post- frontal air filters into the area, with a gradual warming trend through the week. Expect warmer than typical temperatures heading into the weekend as late summer tries to make a last gasp appearance in Southeast Texas. A slight chance of rain makes its way into the picture early next week.
- Facebook down: Instagram, WhatsApp also experiencing outages(NEXSTAR/WTRF) — Facebook is currently experiencing an outage impacting its family of sites including WhatsApp and Instagram. Most Facebook users are seeing an error message that says ‘This site can’t be reached.’ On Instagram, the error message shows as a 5xx Server Error message. The outage is impacting users on both desktop and mobile. “We’re […]
- Texas organizations urging women to get screenings during Breast Cancer Awareness MonthHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and state organizations are asking women to get their screenings done this month. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is encouraging women to get screened regularly for the disease. The American Cancer Society recommends that women ages 45 to 54 get a mammogram annually, while women ages […]
- Houstonopoly life-sized board game here for HalloweenHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – There’s a life-size board game in town with a Halloween-themed twist. It’s only in Houston for a limited time. If you like playing monopoly, then you will love Houstonopoly. It’s a haunted walk-thru board game. The creator, Sherrie Handrios says she wanted to make this fun, interactive, and something that all […]
- VOTER REGISTRATION: Today is your last day to register to vote in Texas November electionsHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Time is running out if you plan on voting on eight Texas Constitutional amendments next month. It’s the last day to register to vote in Texas for the upcoming statewide election. And a big reminder: while you can fill out a voter registration application online, you can’t file it online. You must mail it […]
- Newsfeed Now: Biden back to the drawing board on spending plans; Violinist inspires young musicians with limb differencesWeekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.