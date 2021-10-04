Houston Weather | 7-Day Forecast for October 4, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Here is your 7-day forecast for Monday. Weather headlines this morning include a front bringing drier air to Houston. NO RAIN ALL WEEK! You can look forward to warm days and pleasant nights in Houston.

After a long stretch of unsettled weather, we now get to settle in for a long stretch of fair weather through southeast Texas. Nights to begin the week will be refreshingly cool as dry, post- frontal air filters into the area, with a gradual warming trend through the week. Expect warmer than typical temperatures heading into the weekend as late summer tries to make a last gasp appearance in Southeast Texas. A slight chance of rain makes its way into the picture early next week.

