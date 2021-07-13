Houston weather – a few afternoon storms each day

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re in a typical summer weather pattern in Southeast Texas where the afternoon heat will help spark scattered showers and storms.

Exact location and timing will be difficult to pinpoint, but we can at least tell you that the window of opportunity for rain each day will generally be 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Most rain will form along the sea breeze, which is like a weak front that drifts inland from the coast during the day.

Like we see many times in our area, this will be a situation where some people won’t see rain at all, and others could see brief heavy downpours. NOAA suggests, on average, less than one inch of rain in our area over the next 7 days. However, downpours may amount to more than one inch in some spots.

Very little change in this pattern for several days, meaning a few showers and storms each afternoon, along with highs in the low 90s, feeling more like 100 with the humidity.

What about the tropics? It remains quiet in the Atlantic, Gulf and Caribbean with no developing storms expected this week.

