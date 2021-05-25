Houston weather – another day, another flash flood watch

HOUSTON (CW39) Persistent heavy rain hit the Houston area hard on Monday, resulting in 4-7″ in parts of Harris County. For a time, State Highway 288 near downtown was under water!

With more showers and storms expected to fire up today, street flooding will once again be possible.

In addition to the potential for flash flooding, we also have several river flood warnings…

East Fork San Jacinto River: minor flood stage

Trinity River: moderate flood stage

San Bernard River: moderate flood stage

While we still have rain ahead, the worst of it should be done after today. Tomorrow’s rain won’t be as widespread or as heavy.

We’ll end the week drier and with warmer temperatures, then scattered rain is back in the forecast this weekend.

