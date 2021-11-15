HOUSTON (KIAH) — This new work week starts with quiet and pleasant weather in Houston. However, you’ll notice subtle changes as it warms a bit ahead of our next cold front on Thursday.

Our upcoming cold front will push through the Northwest U.S. today where there will be heavy rain and mountain snow. along with strong winds. In addition, a strengthening area of low pressure will sweep across the Northern U.S. this week. Very strong damaging winds will be possible in parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota.

That strong low will aid in boosting our winds from the south Tuesday and Wednesday, which means it will get warmer and more humid. That low will then push the cold front into Southeast Texas Thursday. As of now, it appears it could arrive during the first half of Thursday with scattered showers and storms.

Behind the front, it’s yet another round of cool fall-like weather with highs in the 60s and chilly mornings in the 40s. Our streak of beautiful weekend weather looks to remain intact this weekend coming up.

