Houston weather – another week, another storm system

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Coming off of a beautiful weekend, we’ve got another storm system heading for Texas this week.

Ahead of this storm system, it’ll be breezy and warm with increasing clouds and humidity the next few days, along with a few isolated showers.

Our main weather event this week will be Thursday, when this system crosses our area.

Rain is expected to be widespread, with some thunderstorms, but as of now the odds of severe storms are very low. Meantime, there could be some severe storms in West, North and Central Texas this week.

We’ll be fine tuning the details of our rain this week, but right now it appears it should clear out by Friday morning, leaving us dry with more pleasant weather for the upcoming weekend!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Severe Outlook Tuesday, Wednesday - Adam Krueger

7-day, bus stop, car wash forecast - Star Harvey

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss