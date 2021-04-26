Houston weather – another week, another storm system

HOUSTON (CW39) Coming off of a beautiful weekend, we’ve got another storm system heading for Texas this week.

Ahead of this storm system, it’ll be breezy and warm with increasing clouds and humidity the next few days, along with a few isolated showers.

Our main weather event this week will be Thursday, when this system crosses our area.

Rain is expected to be widespread, with some thunderstorms, but as of now the odds of severe storms are very low. Meantime, there could be some severe storms in West, North and Central Texas this week.

We’ll be fine tuning the details of our rain this week, but right now it appears it should clear out by Friday morning, leaving us dry with more pleasant weather for the upcoming weekend!