Houston Weather – Chilly Super Bowl Sunday in 7day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) If you’re sneezing lately, it’s due to Sunday’s gusty winds we had. A lot of cedar tree pollen flying around in the air and a lot. Especially this time of year we get those gusty fronts coming through. That really stirs it up and we go through the tissues around here in the morning – for sure!

We have an update on what’s going on in the northeast. Monday morning, all morning long we were showing you images and videos of all the heavy snow in the northeast and still while the system may have been the worst in many spots, there are still persistent snow coming down several more inches in some locations on top of the one to 2 feet some have seen just yesterday and last night.

Here we are though, in the middle part of the country between systems right now. So things are being quiet for us. Some wet weather over the western us will eventually will play a role in changing things up around here a little later this week. Winds today will be light and calm. Maybe that helps our allergies a little bit with less to flying around in the air.

Winds are going to be changing the next couple of days here. South wind develops a little more tomorrow. Then a stronger south wind on Thursday. That’s going to set us up with Thursday being the warmest day of the week feeling a little more spring-like. Not so much today but these next couple of days.

Today will be in the 60’s with sunshine so really nice day for us. Not as cold tonight and 70 tomorrow and then upper 70’s on Thursday. That’s with that strong south wind, feeling like the middle of spring at that point.

Our front is coming in Thursday. Right now this is going bring the possibility of a few showers in the middle of the night, so not during the day Thursday and not during the day Friday. So not much of an impact for you there.

But temperatures will go down Friday. We warm back up Saturday and we’re still on track to get another front coming in on Sunday. So it looks like it’s going bring some chilly temperatures for us on the Super Bowl Sunday. If you’re doing something outdoors, keep that in mind. It is going to be a little brisk out there.