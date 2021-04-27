Houston Weather – Clouds return as strong Thursday storms take shape in west Texas

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re looking at a cloudy scene that is going to stick with us most of the day today. So we’re not going to have the sunshine we’ve had the last couple of days. It has to do with a storm system that is bringing widespread rain by Thursday.

Before that we’ll see winds pick up in the Gulf of Mexico with higher humidity today. A lot of cloud cover overhead with maybe some drizzle or passing light showers today.

As we get into Wednesday, we’ll see storms take shape to our West. Thursday is when storms make their way through here.

CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger has details…