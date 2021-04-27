Houston Weather – Clouds return as strong Thursday storms take shape in west Texas

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re looking at a cloudy scene that is going to stick with us most of the day today. So we’re not going to have the sunshine we’ve had the last couple of days. It has to do with a storm system that is bringing widespread rain by Thursday.

Before that we’ll see winds pick up in the Gulf of Mexico with higher humidity today. A lot of cloud cover overhead with maybe some drizzle or passing light showers today.

As we get into Wednesday, we’ll see storms take shape to our West. Thursday is when storms make their way through here.

CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger has details…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Severe Outlook Tuesday, Wednesday - Adam Krueger

7-day, bus stop, car wash forecast - Star Harvey

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss