Houston weather: cold front brings elevated fire risk

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) This first day of fall will actually feel like fall in Southeast Texas. But with the more comfortable air comes an elevated wildfire risk.

Areas north and west of Houston are under a fire weather watch Wednesday due to gusty winds and low humidity. With these conditions, fires that develop could spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended, and in general it’s best to be extra cautious with any type of flames.

Winds will likely gust over 20 mph through the early part of the afternoon, with lower wind speeds settling in by late afternoon and especially by the evening.

Relative humidity will be much lower than recent days. This afternoon will feature relative humidity values under 25%, which is very dry. The driest air will be west and north of Houston. Humidity will be just as low again Thursday, but with lighter winds, the fire risk will be lower.