Houston weather – cold front delivers storms, dry air follows

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Hail storms developed south and southeast of Austin this morning, and are moving into parts of Southeast Texas today. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m., meaning conditions are favorable for severe storms that could produce hail and strong winds.

By mid to late afternoon, a cold front will have pushed past Houston, bringing an end to showers and storms. Behind it, a north breeze gradually delivers drier air.

Tonight will be quite a bit cooler than the last few, with temperatures in the low 60s to near 60 by sunrise Wednesday.

From there, it’s a string of beautiful weather with sunny skies and low humidity through Friday. Higher humidity returns, along with slight rain chances, this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss