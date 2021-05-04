Houston weather – cold front delivers storms, dry air follows

HOUSTON (CW39) Hail storms developed south and southeast of Austin this morning, and are moving into parts of Southeast Texas today. The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m., meaning conditions are favorable for severe storms that could produce hail and strong winds.

By mid to late afternoon, a cold front will have pushed past Houston, bringing an end to showers and storms. Behind it, a north breeze gradually delivers drier air.

Tonight will be quite a bit cooler than the last few, with temperatures in the low 60s to near 60 by sunrise Wednesday.

From there, it’s a string of beautiful weather with sunny skies and low humidity through Friday. Higher humidity returns, along with slight rain chances, this weekend.