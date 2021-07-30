Houston weather – cold front in sight after a steamy weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) Starting with the good news first: a rare August cold front is set to arrive next week! Until then, it’s more of the same. Temperatures each day will top out in the 90s, but it could feel more like 105+ during the hottest part of the day.

Outdoor plans? Watch out for a few scattered thunderstorms each afternoon and early evening.

As you can see on the weekend forecast, Sunday could feel even a tad hotter than Saturday as we have potential for heat index values reaching as high as 107-108! If you’re wondering, heat advisories are issued when the heat index is expected to be 108+.

Next week, we’re looking forward to some heat relief. A weak cold front will arrive and stall, bringing increasing rain along with highs around 90 degrees for a few days.