Houston Weather | Cooler and drier fall weather arrives

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The Houston area’s next best rain chances can be expected Tuesday afternoon and evening in association with the approach and passage of a cold front. Cooler and drier fall weather arrives Wednesday and lingers through Saturday.
Majority of inland locations will see their last night with lows in the 70s Monday night, then it’s time to break out the pumpkin spice as Tuesday looks to be the last in our stretch of seasonably warm and humid days as a long awaited pattern shift and first real autumn cool front moves into the area.
