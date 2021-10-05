Houston Weather: Cooler mornings, Lots of sun through end of week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The quiet weather pattern will remain in place toward the end of the week and into the start of the weekend with high pressure generally in control. On Tuesday look for a high temperature near 88 degrees in Houston with mostly sunny skies and north winds at 5 to 10 mph. Then on Tuesday night expect mostly clear skies, with a low around 64 degrees. Wednesday this week will have a similar set up.
Thursday through Saturday southeast Texas is likely to see temps from the mid to upper 80s near the coast to the lower 90s inland with just a slight increase in humidity levels. Low temperatures remain in the 60s to close out the week will begin an upward trend back into the 70s beginning on Sunday when south to southeast winds become a little more established.
