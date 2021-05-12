Houston weather – cooler with some rain, nice weather follows

HOUSTON (CW39) If you were outside yesterday evening, you noticed quite the change in weather as winds picked up and temperatures dropped.

Scattered rain will continue today, but generally tapers off later in the day. Clouds hang around along with much cooler temps than the last few days. Today’s highs will be in the 70s.

After today’s potential rain, very nice and dry weather settles in for a few days. Enjoy it, because a wet pattern looks to be setting up for several days, starting Sunday.

NOAA also agrees with the wet trend next week. Their 6-10 day precip outlook shows a high likelihood of wetter than average conditions in Texas next week, especially here in Southeast Texas.

With this comes potential for widespread healthy rain totals, possibly 2-3″ over much of our area.