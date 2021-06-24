Houston weather – could the heat index reach 110?

HOUSTON (CW39) Temperatures are running warm once again today with highs in the low to mid 90s, which is right on par for this time of year as the average high is 93. However, the humidity is very high, making it feel much hotter.

Looking back at Wednesday, at one point in Houston it was 93 feeling like 109! Both the heat and humidity will be at similar levels again today. Much of the area will feel like 105 or above, and we could briefly see 109 or 110 for the heat index.

The heat index might come down a degree or two Friday, but still feeling like 100s.

As for rain, we’ll continue with our pattern of spotty showers and a few storms drifting inland from the coast today, tomorrow and Saturday.

Weekend plans? Whether you’ll be in town or at the beach, rain chances go up Sunday, and heat slightly backs down.

Sunday’s increased rain marks the start of a wetter pattern for the start of next week. As a historic heat wave builds under high pressure in the NW U.S., low pressure brings wet weather to the central U.S.

Over the next 7 days, NOAA suggests 1-2″ on average here in SE TX, as seen below in the light blue to purple color. The reds and oranges in the Midwest represent twice that much.