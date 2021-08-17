Houston weather – daytime storms continue, cover even more ground Wednesday

HOUSTON (CW39) We continue with a weather pattern that will produce more scattered thunderstorms on this Tuesday afternoon and early evening. If they’re slow-moving, there could be more than an inch of rain in some spots. Emphasis on the term “scattered”, meaning some area get soaked, others get nothing.

Wednesday’s setup is different. A new feature (area of low pressure) moves in and is expected to bring more widespread rain, meaning it will cover more land in Southeast Texas.

Yet again, some storms could be briefly heavy with frequent lightning. Rain chances lower a bit at the end of the week, then really drop off next week with high pressure stabilizing our atmosphere.