Houston Weather – Dense fog advisory till 9am Thursday

HOUSTON (CW39) A dense fog advisory is in effect till 9am Thursday morning.

The beach – that’s a great place to start your morning. It’s looking beautiful there right now. Not looking so great in other parts of our region where we’ve got some dense fog. It’s been very dense in some spots and we still have a few patches of that lingering cover on the outskirts of Houston right now.

In Katy, there’s that dense fog and if you have a picture you want to send to us, send it to news@cw39.com. That’s the e-mail address! That dense fog advisory is in effect till 9:00am for not Harris county and not the Gulf coast. But for areas south and west of Houston.

Looking at some of that dense fog, the visibility is, for now, kind of all over the place with some spots seeing some fog. Some spots don’t. That’s kind of the nature of fog. At times it just kind bounces around rather patchy like around Katy where we’ve got about a 3rd of a mile visibility. Same thing around Tomball, so some commuters will be dealing with that. Many won’t. Our temperatures right now are ranging from 50’s up north to some 60’s. As you get more so into the Houston area and work our way through the day today, expect a big ramp up of the temps as we head for the upper 80’s for highs a little later this afternoon. That’s headline number one: Sunny and warm today.

The next thing we’re tracking is some rain by Friday night and most importantly a nice weekend.