Houston Weather – Dense Fog Advisory Wednesday morning

HOUSTON (CW39) Good Wednesday morning to you! Meteorologist Adam Krueger here it is 6:00am and it is a tricky forecast today. really for the next several days. We've got a lot going on so we'll break that down for you

First let’s start with today. Cloudy skies. Scattered showers at times and temperatures that will be cooler. Now we’re not getting into what I would call cold territory just yet, but not too far north of Houston, it’s already pretty cold. We’ve got a stationary front that is basically situated right in the middle of southeast Texas right now. Therefore there’s going to be quite a difference in temperatures today. Weather is going to be different depending on where you are.

Right now, we’ve got a dense fog advisory in effect for this morning so there’s going to be some fog to deal with. There will be some scattered rain as well and a wide range of temperatures today because of that front that’s right in the middle of our area.