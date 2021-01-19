Houston Weather – Dramatic 24-hour temperature change

HOUSTON (CW39) “What a difference a day makes.” Now this really tells the story! Look at the 24 hour temperature change. So right now compared to 7:00am yesterday, it’s around 25 even close to 30 degrees warmer this morning.

Temperatures currently in the 60’s. Look at Sugar Land a 65 here this morning. When just yesterday at this time, there were some 30’s and 40’s.

This afternoon we’re going to be heading into the lower half of the 70’s – pretty warm day for us today.

We do cool down a little tomorrow and we’ve got better rain chances ahead. So it’s a small chance today tomorrow, better chances later on.

“What A Difference A Day Makes” indeed …