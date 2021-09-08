Houston weather: dry for now, but a wet pattern looms next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Dry air is here, and it’s here to stay for the rest of the week. It’s the reason why our nights and mornings will be cooler. In case you missed it, the upper 60s in Houston Wednesday morning were the coolest temperatures in 3 months!

As you can see on the 10-day forecast, the weather does a 180 next week. We start to see some scattered showers and storms Sunday, then more widespread and potentially heavy rain arrives Monday. At least one model suggests we could see 3-4″ or more. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook (seen below) is a little more conservative, but we may see the projected totals go up as next week nears.

