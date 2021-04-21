Houston weather – dry for now, severe storms possible Friday

HOUSTON (CW39) A potent cold air mass is taking over much of the country with a large area under a freeze warning Wednesday morning.

We’re feeling the chill here in Houston, too, with morning temps in the 40s along with breezy winds making it feel colder.

Winds slightly back down this afternoon, and with sunny skies, we’ll warm to around 70, which is 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

Our big weather story is the high likelihood of rain Friday, including thunderstorms with heavy downpours. Some storms could be severe with potential for hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes in Texas. While all of those hazards are possible, the primary threat here is large hail.

I expect to see strong storms develop along the I-35 corridor (San Antonio to Dallas) midday on Friday, then they will progress eastward during the day. Here in Houston, we’ll need to be on the lookout during the afternoon and evening.

The “slight risk” category, or level 2 out of 5, means scattered severe storms are possible. They will be short-lived and/or not widespread, with isolated intense storms possible.

Now for the good news: storms should clear late Friday night, leaving us with low humidity, sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend.