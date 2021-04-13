Houston Weather – Everything you need to know about the severe weather risk

HOUSTON (CW39) An active weather pattern begins today (Tuesday) and lasts through the rest of the work week.

Online, on social media and here on CW39 Houston you’re likely seeing that severe weather is possible in Southeast Texas.

Here’s a breakdown of what exactly “marginal” and “slight” severe risk categories mean for you…

Marginal (level 1) risk: Isolated severe storms possible. Limited in duration, coverage, intensity.

Slight (level 2) risk: Scattered severe storms possible. Short-lived and/or not widespread, isolated intense storms possible.

In addition to these risk levels, we can look at probabilities of specific severe categories. The images below show the probability of specific severe storm elements happening within 25 miles of a point. Generally, the highest risk in north and northeast of Houston.

Storms remain in the forecast Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It’s a fluid situation, so timing and location of storms beyond the next 24 hours is a bit murky. Stay weather aware with us here at CW39 throughout the week.

Much needed healthy rain amounts are expected with, on average, most of the area getting 1-2″.