Houston weather – feeling like 100s with spotty storms, copy, paste

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s that time of year where we can sometimes go several days with very little change in the weather pattern. This is one of those times. The rest of this week will feature more days with highs in the 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like 103 or hotter during the afternoon.

Brief heat relief is possible for some of you as isolated storms will likely pop up somewhere in Southeast Texas each afternoon.

Looking far ahead, next week should be different. Models have been hinting at a weak front arriving Monday night to Tuesday. With this will likely come more widespread rain, and slightly cooler temps, as seen at the end of the 7 day.

What about the tropics? Historically, tropical activity drastically ramps up in August. As of now, we don’t foresee any developing tropical cyclones in the Atlantic basin for a week.