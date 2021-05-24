Houston weather – flash flood watch returns, few more rainy days

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re feeling that rain fatigue as we’ve been dealing with it every day for more than a week. Monday morning the National Weather Service has placed parts of Southeast Texas and Houston in a flash flood watch until 9 p.m. (Click here for live weather radar).

There are also a few river flood warnings outside of the greater Houston area. These are different from flash flood warnings, which describe a sudden rise of water with a more imminent threat. River flood warnings, however, indicate that certain rivers are either in flood stage, or rising into flood stage.

Only one of the rivers in our area is forecasted to reach major flood stage, and that’s the San Bernard River near Boling. It’s expected to crest near 32 feet on Tuesday morning.

Click here for an interactive graph of the forecast height for the San Bernard River. Click here for a map of various river heights in our region.

So when does the rain finally end? It’s likely that we’ll see rather widespread rain today and Tuesday, and still some scattered rain Wednesday. Thursday and beyond looks much drier. Over the next few days, another 1-2″ will be possible, with some isolated areas potentially getting a little more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

“Rising Water: Houston Floods” CW39 Houston

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

National Safe Boating Week

Construction workers "Working in the Weather" - Carrigan Chauvin

Coming up on NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC - Carrigan Chauvin

NO WAIT WEATHER Monday forecast - Adam Krueger

MYSTERY WIRE - Life of a Coroner

DYNASTY

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM

fill in 521

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC ON THE PIER

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC Fishing Probs

National Weather Service on Gulf system; short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Gulf system could become a short-lived Tropical Depression or Storm

Early start to Hurricane Season - Carrigan Chauvin

California fires - Star Harvey

Weather Headlines for Friday May 21, 2021 - Star Harvey

2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

Star Harvey with Derek Sibley

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss