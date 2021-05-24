Houston weather – flash flood watch returns, few more rainy days

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re feeling that rain fatigue as we’ve been dealing with it every day for more than a week. Monday morning the National Weather Service has placed parts of Southeast Texas and Houston in a flash flood watch until 9 p.m. (Click here for live weather radar).

There are also a few river flood warnings outside of the greater Houston area. These are different from flash flood warnings, which describe a sudden rise of water with a more imminent threat. River flood warnings, however, indicate that certain rivers are either in flood stage, or rising into flood stage.

Only one of the rivers in our area is forecasted to reach major flood stage, and that’s the San Bernard River near Boling. It’s expected to crest near 32 feet on Tuesday morning.

Click here for an interactive graph of the forecast height for the San Bernard River. Click here for a map of various river heights in our region.

So when does the rain finally end? It’s likely that we’ll see rather widespread rain today and Tuesday, and still some scattered rain Wednesday. Thursday and beyond looks much drier. Over the next few days, another 1-2″ will be possible, with some isolated areas potentially getting a little more.