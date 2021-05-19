Houston weather – flash flood watch extended, more rounds of rain

HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood watch for all of Southeast Texas, now in effect until 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning brought widespread rain totals in the 1-3″ range for most areas, along with very gusty winds and tons of lightning.

What’s next? Wednesday morning’s rain will gradually taper off, but more scattered showers and storms may still form during the day. Generally, there will be more periods of potentially heavy rain through the end of the work week, but forecasting the exact timing is tricky. Continue to be weather aware, and keep an eye on our interactive radar.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, many of Houston’s creeks, rivers and bayous seem to be handling the amount of rain just fine. Check out the Harris County Flood Warning System site for specifics on the waterways.

Looking farther ahead, we do see some improvement this weekend, although rain continues to be concern on Saturday, then less on Sunday.

