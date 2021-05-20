Houston weather – flood risk tapers off, but wet pattern remains

HOUSTON (CW39) The National Weather Service has canceled the flash flood watch for most of Southeast Texas, including the Houston area. There’s also a coastal flood advisory near the bay and coast. Click here for a summary of weather alerts.

Be advised, some waterways are still running higher than normal. Specifically, the East Fork San Jacinto (northeast of Houston) is expected to keep rising into minor flood stage, where it will remain for a few days. Click here for the East Fork San Jacinto River height forecast.

Now, the forecast. A few showers and storms are possible today, but overall it should be pretty quiet. But, a stream of moisture will continue from the Gulf Friday, Saturday and beyond.

We’re phrasing the rain chance as “likely” Friday and Saturday. Over the next 7 days, we expect another 1-2″ on average.

