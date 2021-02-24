Houston Weather – Fog in your 7 day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Today we’re going to see that fog start to build up a very light layer. Thursday that fog actually makes his way out during the morning hours.

By Thursday at 9:30am, that fog starts to build. We’ll see some heavier fog in our area Friday. That’s when we could see more fog and humidity.

Enjoy a few days with low humidity, because it is on its way back. We’ll see more humidity over the next couple of days

Our 7 day showing our temperatures close to where we set yesterday for our highs. We do see those isolated showers there and then they do increase by Thursday, a cold front comes through our temperatures go down then up. We’ll see some 75 by the time we reach Friday, those lows in the 60’s. This weekend our temperatures back in the upper 70’s and then by the beginning of next week’s more 60’s and the chance of showers stick around.