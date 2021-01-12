Houston Weather – Freezing fog advisory

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re waking up to some of the coldest temperatures so far this winter with freezing temperatures across our region. Also with some of that snow on the ground farther north, there could be some ice on the roads north of Houston.

Good Tuesday morning to you! Meteorologist Adam Krueger here and it is really cold out there this morning.

We’ve got freezing temperatures and even a rare Freezing Fog Advisory for some areas far north of Houston right now. That’s one of the things we’ll be focusing on throughout this morning. We also have meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin on the way into that area north of Houston where there could still be some snow on the ground from yesterday. Plus, some of that freezing fog may be an issue up there.

We’ll check in with her throughout the morning so tune in online or on the CW39 app. Right now, the advisory map has something we don’t see too often – Freezing Fog Advisory now, well north of Houston.

Houston, Huntsville, Madisonville, this is where we brought you several snow images Monday morning. It’s up there Temple, Waco, just north of Madisonville, where we have the freezing fog advisory.

WHAT IS FREEZING FOG?

CW39 meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin explains…

