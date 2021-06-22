Houston weather – front brings rain, brief heat relief

HOUSTON (CW39) A rare June cold front brought heavy downpours to Houston this morning. Rain tapers off as the front heads south, where it will stall, then it heads back northward as a warm front later today. As that happens, scattered showers and storms will again be possible.

Despite “cooler” temps in the upper 80s this afternoon, it will still feel like 100.

Tomorrow, it gets even warmer and will be ever more humid.

The rest of the week will be typical for summer, meaning 90s feeling like 100s with low rain chances mainly during the afternoons forming along the sea breeze.

Long term, we’re back to keeping an eye on the tropics, leaving us with some question marks next week. One disturbance east of the Caribbean should gradually head west and then eventually should turn north. Hard to tell right now whether or not it organizes. Odds are low of that happening in the next 5 days. Meanwhile, south of Mexico, a disturbance will likely organize, and at least one model says it could split and send something into the Gulf. Regardless, if there is an impact in the Gulf, it wouldn’t be until next week. Stay tuned.