HOUSTON (KIAH) – We’re riding that fall weather train for another day here in Houston as Monday starts cool in the 50s. It’ll be sunny with low humidity as we warm to upper 70s by the afternoon.

High pressure nearby will help keep the skies clear and the humidity low. However, that high will shift east the next few days, which opens the door to the Gulf, allowing moisture to move in.

It’ll be difficult to get much rain firing up around here with this shift. At best, it’s a 10-20% rain chance Wednesday as moisture circles around the back side of the area of high pressure. Louisiana will see a bigger rain impact.

Nationwide, a few storm systems will travel west to east across the U.S. this week. These systems will struggle to move southward, so most of the rain from those systems will be found in the northern half of the country.