Thursday’s weather: gradual changes ahead of rain returning next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Thursday will play out exactly like the last few days, meaning we’re going from cool-ish 60s in the morning to upper 80s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. You’ll also notice that muggy air stays away… at least, for now.

By Friday, winds change direction and start blowing in from the Gulf. This will lead to gradually increasing humidity this weekend. By Sunday, we’re back to that familiar muggy feel.

KIAH

The next potential rain-maker heads our way during the early part of next week. Ahead of it, there could be a few very isolated showers Sunday, then a better chance for some scattered showers and storms Monday as the disturbance passes by Texas.

KIAH

The rest of next week looks fairly active with more possible rain at times, especially Thursday as a weak cold front moves in. Also, it could potentially meet up with tropical moisture heading our way from a likely soon-to-be tropical storm south of Mexico.

KIAH