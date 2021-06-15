Houston weather – Gulf storm to organize, minimal impact locally

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s a “hurry up and wait” situation in the Gulf of Mexico as we’ve been watching a disturbance for days. The National Hurricane Center has upped the odds of development, now saying it is likely to turn into a tropical depression or tropical storm this week.

As it heads northward this week, it will somewhat organize, but as of now we’re not overly concerned with its strength as conditions are not ideal for strong development. However, it’s worth noting that this system hasn’t materialized yet, so computer models will struggle a bit until it is more concrete.

Speaking of models, the general consensus is that the storm heads east of us. The heaviest rain will be on the east side of the storm, which means we probably won’t see anything too heavy.

As for the timing, if we see rain from this system, it will be in the Friday to Saturday time frame. Maybe Sunday at the latest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Ozone air quality unhealthy for some - Carrigan Chauvin

Heatwave impacts Southwest U.S. - Adam Krueger, John Shrable in San Francisco

7-day forecast, Tropics development - Adam Krueger

Highs today, future feels like Adam Krueger

ERCOT energy conservation, HISD new Superindendent - Sharron Melton

Forecast heat index - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Playground summer safety tips - Carrigan Chauvin

Thermal burn threat on playground equipment - Carrigan Chauvin

Why "Jeopardy" needs to call Carrigan Chauvin - Adam and Hannah

Man swallowed by whale shares his story - Adam and Hannah react

Biden at G7, in Brussels for NATO Summit - Jessi Turnure in Washington D.C.

Heat advisories around the country - Adam Krueger

Forecast heat index, dog walk forecast

Weather update, COVID-19 and teens

Woman gets several Amazon packages that aren't hers - Adam and Hannah

Working in the Weather - Caring for a horse in the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Working in the Weather - Keeping horses safe - Carrigan Chauvin

Monitoring Gulf Low - Adam Krueger

Upper 90's, will feel like triple digits - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss