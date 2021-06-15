Houston weather – Gulf storm to organize, minimal impact locally

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s a “hurry up and wait” situation in the Gulf of Mexico as we’ve been watching a disturbance for days. The National Hurricane Center has upped the odds of development, now saying it is likely to turn into a tropical depression or tropical storm this week.

As it heads northward this week, it will somewhat organize, but as of now we’re not overly concerned with its strength as conditions are not ideal for strong development. However, it’s worth noting that this system hasn’t materialized yet, so computer models will struggle a bit until it is more concrete.

Speaking of models, the general consensus is that the storm heads east of us. The heaviest rain will be on the east side of the storm, which means we probably won’t see anything too heavy.

As for the timing, if we see rain from this system, it will be in the Friday to Saturday time frame. Maybe Sunday at the latest.