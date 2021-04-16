Houston Weather – Hail recap, more storms today, cold front tonight

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hail. Getty Images.

CW39 HOUSTON NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

GET THE NEW CW39 APP

Weather Headlines - Adam Krueger

Carwash forecast - Star Harvey

7-day forecast - Star Harvey

High temperatures Thursday - Adam Krueger

Radar History

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

Hey Houston! Children's Museum Houston needs your vote

Spring Into Car Care 1

Rain levels through Friday - Star Harvey

ERCOT Weather Power Request - Meteorologist Adam Krueger Responds

Best Places To Bike

Apollo 13 Exhibit - Part 2- Sharron Melton

Gas Price Forecast

LOL Maggie and Star - Leduc Chocolates - Houston Happens 04102021

Houston Happens - Maggie Flecknoe and Star Harvey 04102021

Pentagon investigating UFO images - Mystery Wire

Active 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season Expected

HOUSTON (CW39) Our northern communities like Pinehurst, Tomball, Spring and The Woodlands had a potent storm with hail move through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service received hail reports as large as 1″.

Back to today, after a quiet start, more showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening.

As that front passes, it turns breeze and cool on Saturday, with some lingering scattered light showers. Finally by Sunday we’ll get partial sun and rain will be gone.

FULL WEEKEND AND BEACH FORECAST

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss