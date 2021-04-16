Houston Weather – Hail recap, more storms today, cold front tonight

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl team up for a pandemic anthem

HOUSTON (CW39) Our northern communities like Pinehurst, Tomball, Spring and The Woodlands had a potent storm with hail move through Thursday evening. The National Weather Service received hail reports as large as 1″.

Golf ball sized hail in Tomball. pic.twitter.com/vcvYaAslX6 — txhsfb(Tony Blalock) (@TXHSFB) April 16, 2021

Hail accumulation and hail fog west of Stagecoach, TX at 7:30PM. pic.twitter.com/Q52eJHSGCp — Ian Shelton (@IanShelton1997) April 16, 2021

Back to today, after a quiet start, more showers and storms are likely during the afternoon and evening.

As that front passes, it turns breeze and cool on Saturday, with some lingering scattered light showers. Finally by Sunday we’ll get partial sun and rain will be gone.