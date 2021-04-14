Houston Weather – Heads up: Off and on storms through Friday, some could be strong

HOUSTON (CW39) Wednesday morning began with heavy rain and thunderstorms south and east of Houston. Through the day, and really through the end of the work week, more scattered showers and storms will continue.

However, the fine details are tough to pinpoint due to a fluid situation. You’ll want to stay weather aware through Friday.

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but there’s enough instability in the atmosphere for a few storms to produce hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.

You’ll notice we’re in the “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather. This means isolated severe storms are possible. They should be limited in duration and/or coverage and/or intensity.

There’s plenty of moisture in the air, which means some locations that see storms could pick up a few inches of rain before the week is over. NOAA suggests 1-2″ on average, as seen below.

After likely rain with a Friday front, the weekend looks to be drier and cooler with highs only in the 60s!