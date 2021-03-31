Houston Weather – Heat returns next week

Temperatures in the upper 80’s by the end of next week.

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger has details about your local front on the way. Plus, warmer than usual temperatures expected next week.

Satellite and radar shoes we’re going to be cool for a couple of days around here.

Looking farther ahead, the Weather Prediction Center put out an outlook that is warmer than normal conditions are very likely for a big part of the U.S..

It’s a different story out west, but from Texas all the way to the midwest and areas east, we’re lookin at a warm pattern coming our way next week.