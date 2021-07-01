Houston weather – heavy rain possible over the holiday weekend

HOUSTON (CW39) Rain backs off in Southeast Texas today, although some isolated showers and storms are still possible during the day. We’re also back to typical summertime heat on this first day of July. 90s could feel as hot as 100-102 today.

Our next weather maker is a weak front moving in from the north Friday night. It will stall in our area this weekend, and will combine with a slow-moving area of low pressure to bring widespread rain to our region, potentially for a string of several days.

As it looks now, it shouldn’t be a setup where rain is constantly falling all day Saturday and Sunday, but there will be widespread rain at times. Rain rates could be high enough to cause some brief street flooding.

The good news: temps will be kept in check with the rain. We expect highs in the 80s (but still feeling like 90s).