Houston weather – heavy rain possible over the holiday weekend

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Rain backs off in Southeast Texas today, although some isolated showers and storms are still possible during the day. We’re also back to typical summertime heat on this first day of July. 90s could feel as hot as 100-102 today.

Our next weather maker is a weak front moving in from the north Friday night. It will stall in our area this weekend, and will combine with a slow-moving area of low pressure to bring widespread rain to our region, potentially for a string of several days.

As it looks now, it shouldn’t be a setup where rain is constantly falling all day Saturday and Sunday, but there will be widespread rain at times. Rain rates could be high enough to cause some brief street flooding.

The good news: temps will be kept in check with the rain. We expect highs in the 80s (but still feeling like 90s).

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

July 4th Weekend Travel Temps - Star Harvey

Destination Texas, Lone Star Flight Museum - Sharron Melton

Sunrise time lapse, Tropical Storm Elsa, 7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss