Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) A weak cold front approaches from the north today. Ahead of it, scattered storms will form during the day, but more widespread rain moves in after sunset along the front. There’s potential for some street flooding as rain rates could be up to 1-3″ per hour.

The local National Weather Service suggests there may be a few locations getting more than 4″ of rain. That’s why we’re highlighted in NOAA’s “excessive rainfall outlook”, with higher potential for heavy rain north of Houston, including the Bryan/College Station area.

The front should setup south of Houston by Tuesday morning, where more heavy rain may occur. Despite that, we’re not done with rain just yet. It continues in scattered form through Thursday.

For the first time in a long time, we see light at the end of the rain tunnel. High pressure returns this weekend. As of now, it looks like your outdoor weekend plans will need to revolve around heat, as opposed to rain.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Working in the Weather: Bayou Greenways

More rain in some spots overnight - Adam Krueger

Dangerous weather fueling wildfires

Saharan dust, Tracking the tropics - Adam Krueger

Houston Heat Island, 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Excessive rain outlook today, 102° heat index - Adam Krueger

Dangerous fire weather outlook - Star Harvey

Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

Worldwide rain

Welding School on Wheels - Sharron Melton

18-year-old to space

Weekend grilling forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Why we'll have rain next week - Adam Krueger

7-Day forecast for July 16, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Western Wildfires

Mystery Wire - Does psychic ability run in families?

Adam 8am

Rain, temperatures for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend forecast, live look at roadways - Carrigan Chauvin

Moon's impact on coastal flooding - Adam Krueger and Sharron Melton react

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss