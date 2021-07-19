Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

HOUSTON (CW39) A weak cold front approaches from the north today. Ahead of it, scattered storms will form during the day, but more widespread rain moves in after sunset along the front. There’s potential for some street flooding as rain rates could be up to 1-3″ per hour.

The local National Weather Service suggests there may be a few locations getting more than 4″ of rain. That’s why we’re highlighted in NOAA’s “excessive rainfall outlook”, with higher potential for heavy rain north of Houston, including the Bryan/College Station area.

The front should setup south of Houston by Tuesday morning, where more heavy rain may occur. Despite that, we’re not done with rain just yet. It continues in scattered form through Thursday.

For the first time in a long time, we see light at the end of the rain tunnel. High pressure returns this weekend. As of now, it looks like your outdoor weekend plans will need to revolve around heat, as opposed to rain.