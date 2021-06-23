Houston weather – high humidity, a few storms

HOUSTON (CW39) Typical summer weather settles in for the remainder of this week. Temps will top out in the low to mid 90s, but with high humidity, it will feel quite a bit hotter. The heat index could be 105 or above Wednesday and Thursday.

The only exception to the heat would be if you happen to find yourself under an isolated shower or storm, which will be possible each of the next few afternoons along the sea breeze, which is like a Gulf induced weak cold front that often moves through Houston in the afternoon during the summer months.

We see a slight shift to the weather pattern this weekend, which sets us up for better rain chances Sunday and beyond, along with slightly cooler temperatures.