Houston weather – high humidity, a few storms

CW39
Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Typical summer weather settles in for the remainder of this week. Temps will top out in the low to mid 90s, but with high humidity, it will feel quite a bit hotter. The heat index could be 105 or above Wednesday and Thursday.

The only exception to the heat would be if you happen to find yourself under an isolated shower or storm, which will be possible each of the next few afternoons along the sea breeze, which is like a Gulf induced weak cold front that often moves through Houston in the afternoon during the summer months.

We see a slight shift to the weather pattern this weekend, which sets us up for better rain chances Sunday and beyond, along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Sea Breeze explained, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

Feels like 106° Wednesday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FREE wedding gowns for first responders - Sharron Melton

Why Rare Cold Front Brought Storms - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

SkyTracker Time Lapse Tuesday morning rain 6-7am hour

Rainy Tuesday morning in Houston - Adam Krueger, Hannah Trippett

50% chance of rain Tuesday - Adam Krueger

Part 2: Descent/ Landing

Morning Business update - gas prices, busy summer camp, Prime Day

Aviation and Weather - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Claudette

Northport, AL families displaced due to flood damage

Texas heat advisories, Excessive heat warnings - Carrigan Chauvin

Bugs and Bacteria - Common gnats cause eye sores

Space Travel - ISS gets power boost, NASA USPS sun stamps

Tropical Storm Claudette - Adam Krueger

Forecast rain chance, 7-Day - Adam Krueger

Houston water and sewage rates could increase - Sharron Melton

Weather hour-by-hour - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss