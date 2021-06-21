Houston weather – high humidity ahead of a stormy front

HOUSTON (CW39) You probably felt the humidity return this weekend, and it’s really high today ahead of a weak front. Highs today will be in the low 90s, which might not sound bad, but it could feel as hot as 102-105.

We also expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today, becoming more widespread along a weak front tonight. Here’s what one model has in store for us this evening. There could be rain totals over an inch in some areas.

Despite the front, it remains warm and humid Tuesday and the rest of the week, with scattered rain at times.