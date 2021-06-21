Houston weather – high humidity ahead of a stormy front

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) You probably felt the humidity return this weekend, and it’s really high today ahead of a weak front. Highs today will be in the low 90s, which might not sound bad, but it could feel as hot as 102-105.

We also expect scattered showers and thunderstorms today, becoming more widespread along a weak front tonight. Here’s what one model has in store for us this evening. There could be rain totals over an inch in some areas.

Despite the front, it remains warm and humid Tuesday and the rest of the week, with scattered rain at times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Part 2: Descent/ Landing

Morning Business update - gas prices, busy summer camp, Prime Day

Aviation and Weather - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical Storm Claudette

Northport, AL families displaced due to flood damage

Texas heat advisories, Excessive heat warnings - Carrigan Chauvin

Bugs and Bacteria - Common gnats cause eye sores

Space Travel - ISS gets power boost, NASA USPS sun stamps

Tropical Storm Claudette - Adam Krueger

Forecast rain chance, 7-Day - Adam Krueger

Houston water and sewage rates could increase - Sharron Melton

Weather hour-by-hour - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Tracking the Tropics - Carrigan Chauvin

How to handle summer car problems

How a Tropical Cyclone compares to a figure skater - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

ronaldo2

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss