Houston weather – hot and humid, but a front is in sight

HOUSTON (CW39) A Gulf breeze and plenty of soil moisture means we’ve got higher humidity out there today. This very likely will be the warmest feeling day so far this year. Highs will be in the upper 80s, but it could feel as hot as the mid 90s!

If the 90s isn’t for you, we’ve got pleasant changes coming this week. Those changes begin Tuesday as a weak cold front arrives in the afternoon, giving us a decent shot at showers with some thunderstorms.

Within the line of a storms, isolated brief severe storms are possible. Houston is in included in a marginal (level 1 out of 5) risk.

This front won’t linger, and should be out of here Tuesday night, leaving us with drier air and slightly cooler temps. Basically, very nice weather for the 2nd half of the work week.

