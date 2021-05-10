Houston weather – hot and humid today, increasing rain ahead

HOUSTON (CW39) An uncomfortably warm day today in Southeast Texas with highs in the upper 80s, but feeling like the mid 90s with the humidity.

Heat relief isn’t too far off, though. A very slow moving cold front sits north of Houston today, acting as a focal point for showers and storms. That means most of the Houston area misses out on rain today.

That front creeps south Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing increasing rain the next two days. At times, some storms could be strong with heavy rain.

Where the strongest storms develop, there may be multiple inches of rain. NOAA suggests generally 2-3″ near and north of Houston, with 1-1.5″ south of Houston.

Once the front passes, we’ll enjoy comfortable temperatures and lower humidity to end our work week.

