Houston weather – hot, humid, spotty rain and a preview of the tropics in August

HOUSTON (CW39) Another day where 90s will feel like 100s. We’ll ride that trend right on into the weekend. Also, like we’ve seen lately, a few isolated showers and storms may dot our area today (click here for radar).

These next few days also could feature some spotty rain, mainly during the afternoon hours as the sea breeze drifts into Houston from the coast. This acts like a weak cold front and can spark rain. Keep in mind, more land in Southeast Texas will be dry than wet, as is indicated with the relatively low rain chances on the 7 day.

Something we’re looking forward to next week: a cold front! This should bring more widespread rain Tuesday, and a slight drop in temperatures for a few days.

Now, on to the tropics. The Atlantic remains very quiet with no development expected in the next 5 days.

Activity will likely pick up again in August. Historically, the vast majority of tropical cyclones occur in August, September and October.

In August, several areas may spawn tropical cyclones. This is also the time of year we need to start looking far across the Atlantic as areas of low pressure move out of West Africa.