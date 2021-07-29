Houston weather – hot, humid, spotty rain and a preview of the tropics in August

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Another day where 90s will feel like 100s. We’ll ride that trend right on into the weekend. Also, like we’ve seen lately, a few isolated showers and storms may dot our area today (click here for radar).

These next few days also could feature some spotty rain, mainly during the afternoon hours as the sea breeze drifts into Houston from the coast. This acts like a weak cold front and can spark rain. Keep in mind, more land in Southeast Texas will be dry than wet, as is indicated with the relatively low rain chances on the 7 day.

Something we’re looking forward to next week: a cold front! This should bring more widespread rain Tuesday, and a slight drop in temperatures for a few days.

Now, on to the tropics. The Atlantic remains very quiet with no development expected in the next 5 days.

Activity will likely pick up again in August. Historically, the vast majority of tropical cyclones occur in August, September and October.

In August, several areas may spawn tropical cyclones. This is also the time of year we need to start looking far across the Atlantic as areas of low pressure move out of West Africa.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Tropics, August areas of origin - Adam Krueger

Bootleg fire footprint - Star Harvey

106° feels like temperatures today - Adam Krueger

Blame the humidity for sweating so much - Carrigan Chauvin

Backpack giveaway - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

COVID updates - Border, federal, hospitals

Heat Index 105° July 29, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Hour by hour forecast for July 29, 2021

Heat Index

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Pat Walker, Little Rock, Arkansas on CW39 07282021 9am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 28, 2021

86 active large wildfires across 12 states - Star Harvey

Rodeo Houston concert tickets go on sale July 29th - Sharron Melton

Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss