Houston weather – hotter this weekend, Gulf storm next week

HOUSTON (CW39) Our string of days in the 90s continues for several more days. Of course, it’s the humidity that has made it very uncomfortable lately. Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s, but feeling like 101-104.

The heat cranks up a bit more this weekend. We’ll be in the mid 90s, but it could feel hotter than 105. In fact, the National Weather Service says Sunday might be the worst with potential heat index values in Southeast Texas in the range of 105-110!

Next week, the rain-stifling area of high pressure over Texas shifts into the western U.S. where extremely hot temps, up around 115, will be possible in places like Phoenix and Las Vegas. As that high moves away, the door opens for daily rain chances here locally.

Last but not least, I’ll address the situation in the Gulf. I have increasing confidence in an area of low pressure migrating from southern Mexico into the Gulf of Mexico next week.

The specifics on where it goes and if it organizes is yet to be determined as it’s just too far in the future. I will say, conditions are not perfect for tropical organization as there will be a fair amount of wind shear over the Gulf next week. Regardless of development, at the least we’re probably facing increasing rain at the end of the week. Whatever the local impact is, the timing will likely be Friday and into Father’s Day weekend.