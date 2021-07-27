Houston weather – humidity on the rise, a few storms possible

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Coming off of a Monday high of 99 in Houston, Tuesday will technically be a bit cooler by a couple of degrees. But, it will actually feel hotter as humidity goes up. In fact, it could feel as much as 10 degrees hotter than the actual temperatures!

Another change: a few storms are expected to return to Southeast Texas today. Most of the rain will likely form between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Rain will be moving from east to west as we’re on the southern fringe of a broad area of high pressure, and wind moves clockwise around high pressure, as seen below.

The other thing high pressure will do is keep us hot for many days with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Like today, a few storms could pop during the afternoon hours for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Tokyo Olympics forecast and tropics update - Adam Kruger

Dog heat stroke safety

National smoke forecast impacting air quality - Adam Krueger

Historic drought gripping the West

106° feels like temperatures Tuesday in Houston - Adam Kreuger

Best food and drinks to beat the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical storm, typhoon impacting Tokyo Olympics

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

Houston man arrested in connection with US Capitol riots - Sharron Melton

Japan 2020 - Japanese culture

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

100°+ Texas heat for Houston, Dallas and Austin - Star Harvey

Mr. Wasp on SkyTracker camera - Adam Kruger

Nepartak route over Japan - Adam Krueger

When to water your lawn - Carrigan Chauvin

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Fireball in the sky over Austin - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss