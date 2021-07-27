Houston weather – humidity on the rise, a few storms possible

HOUSTON (CW39) Coming off of a Monday high of 99 in Houston, Tuesday will technically be a bit cooler by a couple of degrees. But, it will actually feel hotter as humidity goes up. In fact, it could feel as much as 10 degrees hotter than the actual temperatures!

Another change: a few storms are expected to return to Southeast Texas today. Most of the rain will likely form between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Rain will be moving from east to west as we’re on the southern fringe of a broad area of high pressure, and wind moves clockwise around high pressure, as seen below.

The other thing high pressure will do is keep us hot for many days with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Like today, a few storms could pop during the afternoon hours for the rest of the week.