HOUSTON (KIAH) — First thing first, fog may cause an issue for visibility throughout southeast Texas Thursday morning, but these conditions are expected to burn off by the mid morning hours with the exchange of partly cloudy conditions and plenty of sunshine, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid 80s to around 90 (10 degrees warmer than normal).

Dense fog advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday

Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog for portions of south central and southeast Texas. Expect these conditions to last through the first half of the morning, the advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Friday morning. Until then, be on the lookout for hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

NOAA

Temperatures will again fall into the lower 70s Thursday evening and the area can anticipate another round of fog. Rain chances start to creep in over the Gulf and then into the coastal areas on Friday but chances are still low in the 15-30 percent range. Temperatures climb back into he mid to upper 80s on Friday. On Friday night expect rain chances to nudge up.

KIAH