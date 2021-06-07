Houston weather – less rain, more heat

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re transitioning to a more typical summer pattern here in Southeast Texas, meaning less rain and hotter temperatures. However, there still could be a few showers and storms that graze our area today, with best chances farther north of Houston.

Otherwise, high pressure settles in for the week. This will mostly squash our rain chances, and keeps the heat hanging around. Today’s highs will top out around 90, but with breezy Gulf winds pushing in high humidity, it’ll feel more like 100.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook looks a lot different this week. Again, high pressure will be the main thing influencing our weather this week, so rain will be hard to come by.

Typically we welcome rain this time of year, but as you know, we’ve seen plenty for now, so a dry pattern is a good thing. Our drought has ended, and we still have a few rivers in minor and moderate flood stage.

The highest humidity this week will be these next few days, then it barely lowers for the 2nd half of the week. That’s why we see the overnight lows go down a bit at the end of the week, and the highs go up a bit. The bottom line: it’ll be pretty hot all week long.

Editor’s Note

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. We have a LOT going on at CW39 Houston website.

Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

Sign up for the CW39 NEWSLETTER. It’s delivered at 7am every weekday morning. Get the CW39 app for info on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

UT Researchers attempt to sold "space junk" problem

Storm Surge Danger

Remembering Tropical Storm Allison

10-Day forecast - Adam Krueger

A look at the Tropics

Working in the weather- Lifetime Fitness

Nice for now... More rain on the way - Star Harvey, Hannah Trippett

Destination Texas: Camp For All - Shannon LaNier

JBS resuming production after cyber-attack

Puppy rescue

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day rain potential - Star Harvey

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

More rain through the weekend - Carrigan Chauvin

Why all the rain? Sea breeze explained - Star Harvey

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Survival Tips

Hurricane Prep Tips

70% rain chance for the Thursday afternoon - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - "Emperor Of Death Row"

"Prepare and Protect," A Hurricane Special - CW39 Houston

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss