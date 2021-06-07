Houston weather – less rain, more heat

HOUSTON (CW39) We’re transitioning to a more typical summer pattern here in Southeast Texas, meaning less rain and hotter temperatures. However, there still could be a few showers and storms that graze our area today, with best chances farther north of Houston.

Otherwise, high pressure settles in for the week. This will mostly squash our rain chances, and keeps the heat hanging around. Today’s highs will top out around 90, but with breezy Gulf winds pushing in high humidity, it’ll feel more like 100.

NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook looks a lot different this week. Again, high pressure will be the main thing influencing our weather this week, so rain will be hard to come by.

Typically we welcome rain this time of year, but as you know, we’ve seen plenty for now, so a dry pattern is a good thing. Our drought has ended, and we still have a few rivers in minor and moderate flood stage.

The highest humidity this week will be these next few days, then it barely lowers for the 2nd half of the week. That’s why we see the overnight lows go down a bit at the end of the week, and the highs go up a bit. The bottom line: it’ll be pretty hot all week long.