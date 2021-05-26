Houston weather – less rain, more heat

HOUSTON (CW39) We can’t rule out a few showers and storms today (30% chance this afternoon), but overall a quieter weather pattern settles in for a few days. The threat of flash flooding has ended, however, some river flood warnings remain as a few waterways remain high.

Again on Thursday and Friday, a few rain drops can’t be ruled out (20% chance), but we expect most locations to remain dry. Out main weather story transitions from the rain to the heat. Today’s highs in the 80s will feel like 90s. It gets even hotter the next few days with highs in the upper 80s, which will feel like mid to upper 90s!

Our next chance for significant showers and storms will be very late Friday night into the first half of Saturday with a disturbance passing through Southeast Texas. The rest of our Memorial Day weekend should be rain free.

Finally, a reminder that we’re entering hurricane season as a pair of disturbances west of Mexico show some potential to organize over the next several days. As of now, no concern of impacts in Texas.

