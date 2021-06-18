Houston weather – little to no rain from the Gulf storm

HOUSTON (CW39) A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to be officially declared today as “potential tropical cyclone three” heads northward towards the Central Gulf Coast. Landfall will occur late tonight or early Saturday morning.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of LA, MS, AL and FL as the areas highlighted below could see tropical storm force winds (39 mph or higher).

The biggest threat will be heavy rain. Some areas could see 4-8″ with isolated totals up to 12″.

Locally, we should stay totally dry today, and maybe a few isolated showers or storms tomorrow. Also worth noting is the fact that humidity is lower today. For the first time in several days, Houston’s heat index will likely stay below 100. However, humidity goes back up this weekend, and it’ll feel a few degrees hotter than 100.

We’ll see some scattered rain building in Sunday, with more rain to keep an eye on Monday and Tuesday.