Houston Weather | Local weather clear and sunny for your weekend plans

CW39

Weekend plans at the coast

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Do you have any plans at the coast this weekend? Nice weather is anticipated with sunny to clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday

Mainly sunny skies with a high near 66 degrees and winds from the NNE at about 10 to 20 mph. At night expect mostly clear skies and a low 57 degrees with winds from the NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny skies with a high near 68 degrees with winds from the NNE at 10 to 15 mph. At night expect mostly clear skies and a low near 59 degrees with winds mostly light and variable.

Sunday

Mainly sunny skies are expected with a high near 71 degrees and winds from the ENE at 5 to 10 mph. At night expect mostly clear skies and a low around 65 degrees and winds from the SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.

Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.

CW39 Newsletter
CW39 App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Countdown to end of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss