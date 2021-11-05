Weekend plans at the coast

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Do you have any plans at the coast this weekend? Nice weather is anticipated with sunny to clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday

Mainly sunny skies with a high near 66 degrees and winds from the NNE at about 10 to 20 mph. At night expect mostly clear skies and a low 57 degrees with winds from the NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny skies with a high near 68 degrees with winds from the NNE at 10 to 15 mph. At night expect mostly clear skies and a low near 59 degrees with winds mostly light and variable.

Sunday

Mainly sunny skies are expected with a high near 71 degrees and winds from the ENE at 5 to 10 mph. At night expect mostly clear skies and a low around 65 degrees and winds from the SE at 5 to 10 mph.