Houston weather: looking ahead to next week’s rain

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) What a start to fall! Southeast Texas is enjoying cooler temps and dry air. In fact, Thursday morning’s chill (upper 50s) marks the coolest morning in Houston in more than four months. But when does the weather change? First, you’ll notice a slight uptick in humidity this weekend, but the more substantial changes occur next week.

Since we’re rain-free through Sunday, the 7 day rain image above essentially just shows our potential rain totals Mon-Wed of next week, which could reach one inch or more in some areas.

Rain likely starts isolated in nature on Monday, then gradually increases in coverage Tuesday and Wednesday.

